Was Juventus too hasty in firing Andrea Pirlo?

Andrea Pirlo was appointed as the manager of Juventus on August 8, 2020, after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri. That was Pirlo’s first managerial role, and his appointment surprised many in the footballing world.

Pirlo had a distinguished playing career, winning numerous titles and awards, including the World Cup with Italy in 2006. He also spent four years at Juventus, from 2011 to 2015, where he won four Serie A titles and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League twice.

Pirlo’s tenure at Juventus was marked by criticism, particularly regarding his tactical approach and team selection. However, he also earned praise for his willingness to give young players opportunities and for his commitment to playing an attacking style of football.

That attractive attacking style of football is what fills out stadiums and pleases the money men, however, ordinary fans are missing out because of the rising cost of event tickets, especially on the reseller market, and without the ordinary fans, a manager can easily lose their support if results go against you, as was the case eventually with Pirlo.

In his first season as Juventus manager, Pirlo faced a number of challenges. He had to deal with a shortened pre-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a squad that was aging and in need of renewal. Additionally, Juventus were facing stiff competition in Serie A from teams such as Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Despite these challenges, Pirlo managed to guide Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A, securing a spot in the Champions League for the following season. Juventus also won the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia.

Pirlo’s tenure was followed extensively via the Amazon All or Nothing series and his management style was quite evident, he analyzed every detail of the team’s performance, a feature of his character that one could only admire.

In May 2021, it was announced that Pirlo would leave the Juventus men’s team after just one year in charge at the end of the season. Despite some positive moments, his time at the club was ultimately seen as a disappointment, as Juventus failed to win any major trophies and finished 13 points behind Serie A champions Inter Milan in Serie A.

At the time, it seemed the right call to part company with the 43-year-old and replace him with Max Allegri, but the question is, was Juventus too hasty? Especially when you consider what has happened since. Should the Bianconeri have been more patient with the former midfielder and have seen how the project was played out?