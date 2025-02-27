After an encouraging outing in Cagliari, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was once again disappointing as his team shocking crashed out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of Empoli.

The Serbian failed to score throughout the contest, and was guilty of spurning a last-gasp chance which would have powered the Bianconeri past their Tuscan foes. Instead, the contest ended 1-1, so it had to be settled by penalty shootouts.

The 25-year-old was the first step up, but scuffed his shot high and wide. From thereon, the writing was on the wall for the Bianconeri who ended up losing 2-4, with Kenan Yildiz also failing to convert his shot.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, this episode could be the final nail in the coffin of the striker’s stint in Turin.

As we all know by now, Vlahovic has been widely tipped to leave the club at the end of the season, especially with the two parties failing to reach an agreement over a new contract. The only concern for Juventus is to find the former Fiorentina man club willing to match his hefty wages, as he’s set to collect 12 million euros next term thanks to a lucrative loyalty bonus.

But as the source explains, a host of European clubs are keeping close tabs on the situation, beginning with Manchester United who are in the market for a new striker. The Red Devils are in dire need of a prolific bomber, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been firing blanks on most occasions.

Arsenal are also in the race, especially with Gabriel Jesus expected to remain on the sidelines for a long time after suffering an ACL injury.

The same source also mentions interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, two clubs that already enquired about the Serbia international in the past, as well as Barcelona who are searching for a young profile who can pick up the baton from Robert Lewandowski.