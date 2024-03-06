Gleison Bremer has broken his silence following Juventus’ defeat to Napoli in their recent Serie A fixture. The Bianconeri needed a victory to remain in close contention with Inter Milan, but they faced difficulties at the Maradona Stadium, a venue where they typically struggle.

Despite appearing to secure a 1-1 draw, Juventus ultimately conceded and left Turin without any points from the match. Bremer, a key player for the Old Lady, expressed his dissatisfaction with the outcome.

The Brazilian defender, however, emphasizsed that the team gave their best effort, attributing the loss to a day where things didn’t go in their favor.

He tweeted:

“We tried but the field says it wasn’t enough.

“I’m proud of this group.

“We continue to give our best.”

Juve FC Says

Losing to Napoli is a big deal because of the rivalry we share with them, but our players did their best.

There is no time for us to regret missed chances, and we have to get back on the field and win our next game to prevent AC Milan from overtaking us on the league table.

There will be hard games ahead, and we are running out of time to put together our next winning run.