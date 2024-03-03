At the Maradona Stadium in Napoli, Juventus paid the price for their missed chances and inexperience, as they sustained a dramatic 1-2 defeat at the hands of their hosts.

Max Allegri started with a 3-5-2 formation spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, while Carlos Alcaraz made his full debut, joining Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti in the middle of the park in the absence of the injured Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Alex Sandro donned the captain’s armband, lining up beside Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani at the back. Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior started on the wings.

As for the hosts, Francesco Calzona unleashed the tried-and-tested 4-3- 3 lineup, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano flanking Victor Osimhen.

Although Napoli saw more of the ball in the first half, the Bianconeri had the most dangerous chances. Vlahovic came close on three occasions, even hitting the post one time.

Yet, it was the home side that headed to the break thanks to Kvaratskhelia’s opener in the 42nd minute. Last season’s Serie A MVP pounced on a clearance from Bremer, sending his volley past Wojciech Szczesny following a slight deflection off Cambiaso.

The Binaconeri had to wait until the 81st minute to find an equalizer through a lovely low drive from Chiesa who stormed from the right wing.

However, the Old Lady’s joy was short-lived as the young Joseph Nonge came off the bench to give away a spot-kick with a needless challenge on Osimhen. Szczesny did well to deny the Nigerian’s effort, but Giacomo Raspadori was first to react, scoring the winner on the rebound.

Therefore, Juventus will have to make the long trip back to Turin after failing to take anything away from their southern trip.

Final Score: Napoli 2-1 Juventus

Goalscorers: Kvaratskhelia N (42nd), Chiesa J (81st), Raspadori N (88th)

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Alcaraz, Iling-Junior; Chiesa, Vlahovic.