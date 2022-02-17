Watch: All four goals when Juventus dominated Torino in 19-20 derby clash

Juventus have a great record against their Turin derby rivals, and they will be looking forward to continuing their positive run when they take to the field tomorrow evening.

The social media team took the opportunity to look back to our recent 4-0 win from the same fixture just two years back, when Paulo Dybala twisted his way through the defence to open the scoring before Juan Cuadrado, Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal thanks to Alex Sandro’s cross completed the rout.

☀️ Bringing the derby heat in this 4️⃣-⭐️ summer afternoon’s #JuveToro win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SmK1k6egD5 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 17, 2022

We will be hoping for more of the same on Friday evening, and with Dusan Vlahovic set to take part in his first Turin derby, that scoreline doesn’t seem too unlikely…

Will our new striker make his mark in his first derby?

Patrick