Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Juventus’s historic WCL win over Wolfsburg

November 20, 2021 - 2:45 am

Juventus took a huge leap in their effort to qualify for the knockout stages of this season’s Women’s Champions League by beating Wolfsburg this week.

Our ladies secured a 2-0 win in Germany, our first competitive victory in that country, and we could now find ourselves qualifying for the next round with a match to spare depending on our next result, although appears unlikely.

We currently sit two points ahead of the Wolves in the group, with the tough challenge of taking on Chelsea in our fifth fixture, while Wolfsburg should be able to secure victory over Servette who are struggling to handle the strength in our group thus far.

