Videos

Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s last-ditch victory in midweek

February 11, 2022 - 10:13 pm

Juventus earned a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Thursday night to earn passage into the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady stole a march on their rivals almost immediately when Weston McKennie’s attempted effort cannoned off the defender into the path of Paulo Dybala, who launched it home on the bounce.

What followed wasn’t pretty however as we were very much second-best for the next 30 minutes and gave up our early lead, but the team did rally soon after.

The team made us way to get ourselves back into a winning position however, with Dusan Vlahovic earning us the win in the dying moments of the 90, although it was eventually credited as an own goal.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pogba

Pogba wants a Juventus return, and they are working on it

February 11, 2022
vlahovic

“A player never makes the difference” Fiorentina director is not focusing on Vlahovic

February 11, 2022
Tacchinardi

“He is an extraordinary player” Tacchinardi has nothing but praise for Vlahovic

February 11, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.