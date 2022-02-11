Watch: All Goals & Highlights from Juve’s last-ditch victory in midweek

Juventus earned a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Thursday night to earn passage into the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady stole a march on their rivals almost immediately when Weston McKennie’s attempted effort cannoned off the defender into the path of Paulo Dybala, who launched it home on the bounce.

What followed wasn’t pretty however as we were very much second-best for the next 30 minutes and gave up our early lead, but the team did rally soon after.

The team made us way to get ourselves back into a winning position however, with Dusan Vlahovic earning us the win in the dying moments of the 90, although it was eventually credited as an own goal.

Patrick