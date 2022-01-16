Videos

Watch: All goals & highlights from Juve’s league victory over Udinese

January 16, 2022 - 10:15 pm

Juventus earned a routine victory over Udinese in their Serie A clash on Saturday evening, but it wasn’t the best performance.

We dominated much of the possession, and were mostly in control throughout the match, but it was a bit of a sloppy match, and we did struggle to break down their defence for large spells.

The away side did build in confidence early into the second-half but it only lasted around 10-15 minutes before we took a stronghold on things again, but we managed to close the game out with the second goal late on.

The three points were what’s important, and we were clearly the better side overall, but I dread to think how it would have played out without Paulo Dybala’s clinical strike early into the match.

