Coppa Italia, Videos

Watch: All Key Highlights from Juventus’s victory over Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia

March 3, 2022 - 9:10 am

Juventus snatched the win late on into the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final clash with Fiorentina.

The Old Lady fielded a much-rotated line-up with a growing injury list threatening to disrupt our progress this term, and La Viola were quick to try and put pressure on us early on. Thankfully our defence showed focus as they have many times this term, and they managed to weather the storm, although both sides had one big chance each in the opening half.

Things improved for us a little after the break, but Fiorentina were still having much of the ball, and they will likely feel hard done-bye after losing 1-0 at the death thanks to n unfortunate own goal.

Will that goal prove vital in our bid to reach yet another final?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus face competition from two European giants for Ajax star

March 3, 2022
Rovella

Investigators reveal the real values of Rovella, Audero and other Juventus operations

March 3, 2022
nedved

Video – Nedved’s strike against Inter is the Goal of the Day

March 3, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.