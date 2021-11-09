Watch: All-time Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero’s best bits on his birthday

Alessandro Del Piero turns 47 today, and what better way to celebrate his birthday than to remember his time at Juventus.

The forward will never be forgotten in Turin, with Del Piero easily ranking as my favourite ever player to don our famous Black & White, showing his loyalty to us by turning down a number of lucrative moves to continue giving his best for Juve.

He has recently earned his coaching badges, which could well mean that there is the possibility for him to return to the club one day behind the scenes, but even if he doesn’t, he has easily given the club the best years of his life already

: “ ” ⚪️⚫️ Wishing you the best of birthdays on your special day, @delpieroale! pic.twitter.com/iyOyZ6frzN — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 9, 2021

⚽️ Celebrate @delpieroale’s birthday by watching EVERY.SINGLE.GOAL! Your favourite work of art? — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 9, 2021

Happy birthday Alessandro, and good luck with your next challenge wherever that may be.

Patrick