Watch: Alvaro Morata score sublime international goal for Spain

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata fired Spain into the lead last night, only for his country’s side to fail to hold onto the lead.

The 28 year-old played the full 90 minutes for his country last night, but was unable to help his side earn all three points in a game they largely dominated.

Morata’s goal was great however, he times his run perfectly before controlling and finishing in impressive fashion.

Morata has shown time and time again that he has an amazing killer instinct in front of goal, and we can now hope that he is back to 100% after his illness with some key months left in the season to play out.

Patrick