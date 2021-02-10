Videos

Watch: Antonio Conte risks wrath of Serie A with middle-finger salute

February 10, 2021 - 4:30 pm

Antonio Conte and Andrea Agnelli embroiled themselves in an expletive argument during the Coppa Italia semi-final between Juventus and Inter Milan last night.

There was what Conte believed to be a certain penalty in the opening half, which triggered the explosive manager, although video evidence shows that a penalty was not deserved.

The facts are irrelevant in the aftermath however, and you would imagine that the Italian boss will find himself in hot water after his reaction to the defeat, especially as he is spotted showing the middle finger to his former boss Agnelli.

Will the Italian FA be forced to take action?

