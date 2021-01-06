Watch: As Federico Chiesa smashed the post moments before the opener

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa was so close to opening the scoring against AC Milan in this evening’s big game.

The Italian international has been in fine form of today, getting himself into dangerous positions, and it was inevitable that he would score the opening goal.

Moments before he broke the deadlock however, he was so close to scoring also.

You can view his sweet goal here, but check out his fine effort from a minute or so before.

https://twitter.com/juvecanal2/status/1346910627407622147

If he continues in this kind of form, he could well be on course for another goal or two…

Patrick