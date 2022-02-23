Watch: Carlos Tevez’s strike from Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

Carlos Tevez was a wonderful player throughout the years, flourishing in various roles for the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, and his goal in this Turin derby was testament to that.

The Argentine picked up the ball outside the box as he flicked it behind him, and without hesitation drives the ball low and hard into the left of the net, highlighting his amazing instinct to know exactly where the goal was.

We could have done with some of this magic at the weekend when we were held by Torino in the derby, but with Dusan Vlahovic showing off his own keen eye for goal by scoring straight from kick-off in midweek against Villarreal, there could well be plenty of magic to look forward to.

Patrick