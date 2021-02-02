Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock as Juventus boss pulls him off

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo decided to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo off for Alvaro Morata with 15 minutes left to play against Inter Milan.

The superstar isn’t used to seeing his name up on the board when substitutes are being used, and you can clearly see his dismay when he realises he is being replaced.

The Portuguese had a quiet start to the match until being called upon to take a penalty, but came to life to embarrass Inter when dispossessing the defender amidst confusion with the goalkeeper to put the ball into the open net.

Juve struggled to have a strong impact in the second-half as Inter fought to try and claw their way back into the tie, and I can’t fault Pirlo’s decision to replace Ronaldo, especially knowing that the second leg is to played next week regardless of what happens next.

Ronaldo a sair aos 76’. O melão do homem. E ainda disse qualquer coisa ao Pirlo. pic.twitter.com/KkcCYx5rdj — Maurício (@ElTaconDeDios) February 2, 2021

Will Ronaldo have an issue with the manager?

Patrick