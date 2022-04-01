Alessandro Del Piero popped up with so many goals during his illustrious Juventus career, and his wonderful strikes regular find themselves selected for the official social media team’s #GoalOfTheDay, and today was no different.

On this day 24 years ago, Del Piero actually netted himself a wonderous hat-trick against Fabian Barthez who was in goal for Monaco, with our side going onto a 4-1 win. This free-kick below was the pick of the bunch however, neatly tucking it in the top corner from some way out.

I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of his amazing strikes or reminiscing over his career, and while there is plenty to be excited about our new goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic, he has a very long way to go to earn anything close to what Del Piero done for us in Turin.

Patrick