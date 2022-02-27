Watch: Del Piero’s skilful finish to complete silky team goal is #GoalOfTheDay

I could watch Alessandro Del Piero all day long without getting bored in the slightest and Juventus celebrated his greatness by sharing one of his backheeled goals as today’s #GoalOfTheDay.

Today’s throwback strike comes from the 2004-05 season where we donned the Sky Sport logo as we went onto win the scudetto, finishing seven points clear of AC Milan in second.

The Italian combined well with a number of players from that side, including Pavel Nedved, David Trezeguet, Edgar Davids and Gianluca Zambrotta in what was a seriously star-studded team, and this effort was a real sight for sore eyes.

Was this squad amongst the best that Juve has ever produced?

Patrick