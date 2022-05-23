Chiellini

Watch: Every Giorgio Chiellini goal from his time with Juventus

May 23, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Giorgio Chiellini will be leaving the club this summer after 17 years with the club, creating a legacy with out beloved Juventus.

He is widely considered amongst the best defenders of the generation, and he proved exactly why he has been able to enjoy such a long time at the top when leading his country to win Euro 2020 at the age of 36 years-old.

While our club legend has enjoyed so many big moments in our famous black & white, helping us to lift an amazing trophy haul in the process, today’s highlight reel concentrated on his goals.

Which strike is your personal favourite?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

‘What is best for me’ – Paulo Dybala unsure on his next move

May 23, 2022
Andrea Pirlo

Did Juventus make a mistake replacing Andrea Pirlo? (Opinion)

May 23, 2022
Fagioli

Which young Juventus midfielder is ready for a permanent first-team promotion?

May 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.