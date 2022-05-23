Watch: Every Giorgio Chiellini goal from his time with Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini will be leaving the club this summer after 17 years with the club, creating a legacy with out beloved Juventus.

He is widely considered amongst the best defenders of the generation, and he proved exactly why he has been able to enjoy such a long time at the top when leading his country to win Euro 2020 at the age of 36 years-old.

While our club legend has enjoyed so many big moments in our famous black & white, helping us to lift an amazing trophy haul in the process, today’s highlight reel concentrated on his goals.

Which strike is your personal favourite?

Patrick