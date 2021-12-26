Watch: Every Juventus goal from 2021 – From Cristiano Ronaldo to Bernadeschi

Juventus enjoyed somewhat of a rollercoaster ride in 2021, lifting the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, whilst seeing our team struggle in the division.

Along the way, we’ve scored a large number of goals, with many of those being scored by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and the club’s official team has created a highlight reel including every strike of the calendar year.

We can only hope for a better 2022, with too much inconsistency in 2021, and for more goals on top of that.

