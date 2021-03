Juventus tried to strike a deal to sign Gianluca Scamacca in January, and his stock is continuing to rise with some strong performances.

The 22 year-old opened the scoring for the Italy Under-21 side last night in the 1-1 draw away to the Czech Republic, and it was a delight to watch.

He times his run perfectly to beat the defence before his neat touch opens up the goal to score.

Should Juventus make Scamacca a priority signing this summer?

Patrick