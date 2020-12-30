Watch: Juventus Women enjoyed a fine 2020 of goals

Juventus Women remained unbeaten domestically in 2020, and capped that off with a number of goals.
The ladies are amongst the best teams in Europe, and we are blessed to have them grace Turin with their presence and ability.
There is one name that you will see come up regularly, with the ultra-consistent Cristiana Girelli keeping up her average of a goal per game since the start of the new season, as well as scoring 16 in 16 last term in the incomplete schedule.
🔥 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮. 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚. 𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡. 𝙄𝙣. 𝟮⚽️𝟮⚽️. 🔝
𝚃𝚑𝚎 #𝙹𝚞𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚞𝚜𝚆𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗 𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 | 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝟷 ⚪️⚫️
🔜 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦…#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/kOFJsfsg7t
Which was your favourite highlight from 2020?
