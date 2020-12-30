Videos

Watch: Juventus Women enjoyed a fine 2020 of goals

December 30, 2020 - 10:15 am

Juventus Women remained unbeaten domestically in 2020, and capped that off with a number of goals.

The ladies are amongst the best teams in Europe, and we are blessed to have them grace Turin with their presence and ability.

There is one name that you will see come up regularly, with the ultra-consistent Cristiana Girelli keeping up her average of a goal per game since the start of the new season, as well as scoring 16 in 16 last term in the incomplete schedule.

Which was your favourite highlight from 2020?

Patrick

