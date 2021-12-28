buffon
Watch: Juventus’s best saves and escapes from 2021

December 28, 2021 - 7:02 am

The Juventus squad will hopefully be enjoying their festive period with their families, enjoying some much-needed down time after a tough couple of seasons, but the social media team has been looking back on our calendar year.

2021 wasn’t our best year by any touch, but that didn’t stop us from bringing hope both the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and we were there for all the highs and lows. This time we will take a look at the times that our goalkeepers got us out of hot water, and there were some true delights on show.

Gianluigi Buffon’s time with Juventus came to an end (again), at least until he potentially returns to the club to take up a role in the backroom in the future, but he enjoyed plenty of highs before he left as seen above

