Juventus may have enjoyed mixed fortunes during their 2021-22 campaign, but we scored some delightful goals along the way.

The Old Lady had to settle for fourth spot in the end, but we did manage to score 57 league goals along the way, while we enjoyed a fair run in the Champions League as well.

Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernadeschi’s strikes stand out for me, especially with the Colombian’s effort going straight in from the corner kick.

I can’t deny that our goal tally definitely needs improving going into the new season, but we did enjoy some fine wins, scoring some special goals, with Dusan Vlahovic’s mega-quick goal one that could well go down in history.

Patrick