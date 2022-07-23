Watch Juve’s two goals against Chivas from Friday night – (Video)

After landing on American soil, Juventus began their Soccer Champions Tour in an impressive fashion, beating Chivas De Guadalajara with two unanswered goals.

Angel Di Maria’s corner kick prompted the first goal as Federico Gatti’s header hit the post, allowing Marco Da Graca to pounce on the rebound.

In the second half, two youngsters combined to double the Old Lady’s lead. Tommaso Barbieri made the run towards the box and Mattia Compagno managed to beat his marker before sending his shot towards the near corner.