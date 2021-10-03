Watch: Locatelli and his team-mates celebrating his winning goal with the fans

Juventus clinched all three points in the Turin derby on Saturday evening thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s goal in the final five minutes of the the 90, and his goal got a great reaction from the fans.

That goal helped us to extend our winning run to four matches, a start contrast to our opening three in which we failed to win a single one.

We finally look to be turning a corner under our returning boss Max Allegri, and you could see here just how much the goal meant to the fans.

Do we finally appear to have our Juventus back?

Patrick