Locatelli
Watch: Locatelli and his team-mates celebrating his winning goal with the fans

October 3, 2021 - 7:02 pm

Juventus clinched all three points in the Turin derby on Saturday evening thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s goal in the final five minutes of the the 90, and his goal got a great reaction from the fans.

That goal helped us to extend our winning run to four matches, a start contrast to our opening three in which we failed to win a single one.

We finally look to be turning a corner under our returning boss Max Allegri, and you could see here just how much the goal meant to the fans.

Do we finally appear to have our Juventus back?

