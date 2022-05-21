Watch: Max Allegri’s final pre-match conference of the 2021-22 campaign

Juventus are set to take on Fiorentina in their final outing of the 2021-22 season, and manager Max Allegri has spoken to the press ahead of the encounter.

The Italia confirmed that we would be without three players for the fixture, with Federico Chiesa, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio absent with injury, while we will expect to see both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala at some point as they bid farewell to the fans on what will be their final outings for the club.

📹🎙 Coach Allegri previews #FiorentinaJuve, the 2021/22 season finale 📺⤵️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 20, 2022

While we cannot climb out of fourth spot regardless of our result this evening, we are expected a good game with Fiorentina, especially with Atalanta breathing down their neck in the table. Vincenzo Italian’s side need to match or better the result of La Dea to hold onto a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League.

Patrick