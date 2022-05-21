allegri
Serie A, Videos

Watch: Max Allegri’s final pre-match conference of the 2021-22 campaign

May 21, 2022 - 9:54 am

Juventus are set to take on Fiorentina in their final outing of the 2021-22 season, and manager Max Allegri has spoken to the press ahead of the encounter.

The Italia confirmed that we would be without three players for the fixture, with Federico Chiesa, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio absent with injury, while we will expect to see both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala at some point as they bid farewell to the fans on what will be their final outings for the club.

While we cannot climb out of fourth spot regardless of our result this evening, we are expected a good game with Fiorentina, especially with Atalanta breathing down their neck in the table. Vincenzo Italian’s side need to match or better the result of La Dea to hold onto a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus will seek to play spoilsport against one of their arch-rivals as they will visit Fiorentina in the last round.

Fiorentina v Juventus Match Preview and Scouting

May 21, 2022
dybala

Totti begins a charm offensive to help Roma sign Juventus star

May 20, 2022
ronaldo

Maurizio Arrivabene makes bold Ronaldo and Italian football claim

May 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.