Watch Moise Kean’s two goals against Barcelona (Video)

On Tuesday night, Juventus clashed heads with Barcelona in Dallas as a part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

While Ousmane Dembele made life difficult for the Biaconeri defenses, giving the Catalans the lead on two occasions, Moise Kean levelled the scoring twice as the two giants settled for a draw.

The Italian managed to get on the end of Juan Cuadrado’s cross to score his first from close range. The striker then completed his brace following a nice linkup between Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria.