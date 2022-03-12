Watch: Morata’s winning goal to kill off the Sampdoria fightback

Alvaro Morata completed his brace when leaping high to head home from a tight angle, ending Sampdoria’s chances of getting any points against Juventus.

The Old Lady never had to hit top gear in the match, being gifted the lead thanks to an own goal, before getting the opportunity to double our lead from the penalty spot when Moise Kean was hacked down.

Morata calmly slotted us into the 2-0 lead, but his goal in injury time to seal the win as Sampdoria fought to try and level the scores was much the more impressive.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

Has Morata stepped up to the challenge of rivalling Dusan Vlahovic in attack?

Patrick