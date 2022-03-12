Videos

Watch: Morata’s winning goal to kill off the Sampdoria fightback

March 12, 2022 - 10:01 pm

Alvaro Morata completed his brace when leaping high to head home from a tight angle, ending Sampdoria’s chances of getting any points against Juventus.

The Old Lady never had to hit top gear in the match, being gifted the lead thanks to an own goal, before getting the opportunity to double our lead from the penalty spot when Moise Kean was hacked down.

Morata calmly slotted us into the 2-0 lead, but his goal in injury time to seal the win as Sampdoria fought to try and level the scores was much the more impressive.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

Has Morata stepped up to the challenge of rivalling Dusan Vlahovic in attack?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Udogie

Serie A club to rival Juventus for two young Udinese wingbacks

March 13, 2022
allegri

Report names Allegri’s preferred defensive target

March 13, 2022
De Ligt Chiellini

“He plays like he is reading a book” – De Ligt praises his Juventus teammate

March 13, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.