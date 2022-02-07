Juventus got back to winning ways by beating Verona 2-0 in Serie A last night, lifting us up into the top four of the division.

All eyes will have been on Dusan Vlahovic on his debut for his new club, and he didn’t disappoint, forcing a save from the goalkeeper early on before scoring in the 13th minute of play.

All three forwards in Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and the new signing all appeared to be interchanging well in attack, and look like they could prove to be a formidable combination for Juve going forwards.

Denis Zakaria also impressed on his debut, bagging the second goal of the game, but unfortunately he did pick up a knock late on.

Does the new-look Juventus look like a team that should be feared?

Patrick