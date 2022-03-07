Watch: Official Highlights from Juventus’s win over Spezia

Juventus clinched all three points when playing host to Spezia on Sunday, with us having to scrap to get over the line.

The away side were happy to sit back for much of the first-half, and and they did well to soak up much of the pressure until Alvaro Morata’s effort finally broke the deadlock.

After the break there was much more on the line, with the two sides showing passion as they fought for a result, but Wojciech Szczesny wasn’t to be beaten.

We now sit just seven points behind AC Milan at the top of the table, whilst holding a six-point advantage over Atalanta in fifth place as we look to secure a top-four finish.

