Bonucci
Serie A, Videos

Watch: Official Highlights including all goals from Juve’s victory at Lazio

November 21, 2021 - 6:02 pm

Juventus came away with a comfortable win against Lazio despite playing as the away side, although it certainly wasn’t the best spectacle.

I think there is no doubts about which team was the better on the day, despite the fact that we failed to create a raft of clear-cut opportunities, but Juve were certainly the more composed of the two sides in both attack and defence.

Both goals came from the penalty spot, with no question marks over the second after Pepe Reina clumsily came steaming in to take out Federico Chiesa late into the game, but the VAR decision in the first half was one for debate.

Was the first penalty soft?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Injury-prone Juventus man is likely to miss the Chelsea match

November 21, 2021
Scarnecchia

“It is very difficult,” Roberto Scarnecchia says the clubs above Juventus will eventually struggle

November 21, 2021
Parolo

“Juventus prepared for it like this” Ex- Lazio player analyses how Juventus beat his former club

November 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.