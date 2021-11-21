Watch: Official Highlights including all goals from Juve’s victory at Lazio

Juventus came away with a comfortable win against Lazio despite playing as the away side, although it certainly wasn’t the best spectacle.

I think there is no doubts about which team was the better on the day, despite the fact that we failed to create a raft of clear-cut opportunities, but Juve were certainly the more composed of the two sides in both attack and defence.

Both goals came from the penalty spot, with no question marks over the second after Pepe Reina clumsily came steaming in to take out Federico Chiesa late into the game, but the VAR decision in the first half was one for debate.

Was the first penalty soft?

Patrick