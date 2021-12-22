Watch: Official highlights including all goals from Juve’s win over Cagliari

Juventus earned all three points from their final Serie A match of 2021, beating Cagliari 2-0 last night.

The Old Lady overcame their opponents despite the absence of four key players, and put in a routine shift to claim the win.

It wasn’t a ‘tale of the tape’ by any means, but we did what we needed to do, and actually came really close to scoring more on the night.

Moise Kean could have had a hat-trick, but he won’t be disappointed with his important goal which broke the deadlock, while Federico Bernadeschi’s hard work finally paid off which the final goal to assure our side of the victory.

This win keeps us in the hunt for the European places, with Atalanta’s failure to overcome Genoa also gave us a boost, and the club can now concentrate on the transfer window ahead with the winter break having begun.

Patrick