“Watch out for Juve” in the Serie A title race warns Nainggolan

Former Serie A star, Radja Nainggolan has added his opinion to the Scudetto title race the season.

This campaign’s competition is one of the most closely contested in several years now.

It has been very unpredictable with Juventus gradually moving from a lowly spot on the league table at the start of the season to just seven points off the top.

Most fans and pundits had initially ruled the Bianconeri out of the race to win the title because of their form at the beginning of the campaign.

However, they are now chasing the leading pack and their fine form means they can catch up, eventually.

Former Roma and Inter Milan midfielder, Nainggolan, believes they are in the race because they win games even when they don’t play well.

He said via Tutto Sport: “Watch out for Juve who wins as in the past: short-nosed victories lead you to fight for the Scudetto”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri is a master of getting results even when his team doesn’t play well and his players seem to have bought into that philosophy.

There are days when your team will not play well, but you still need to get a result and Juve has been doing that in this campaign.