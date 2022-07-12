pogba
Watch Paul Pogba’s first press conference following his Juventus return (Video)

July 12, 2022 - 3:30 pm

After signing his contract with Juventus, the club officially unveiled Paul Pogba who makes his return to Juventus six years following his departure.

The Frenchman held his first press conference following his homecoming on Tuesday, explaining how Juventus was a choice made by the heart.

The 29-year-old believes that he’s a different player from the one who played in Turin between 2012 and 2016, and he would be happy to put his experience at the disposal of his younger teammates.

You can watch the entire presser in the video below.

