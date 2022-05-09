Watch: Some Del Piero magic for Juventus’s #GoalOfTheDay

Some of the younger generation of Juventus fans may not remember the full extent of Alessandro Del Piero’s abilities, but his time at Juventus truly was one for the ages.

The Old Lady star stayed loyal to the club for a number of years, refusing to give up on us amidst a forced relegation from the top division, and will always be remembered as a legend in Turin.

It wasn’t just his loyalty that he will be remembered by, but for the amazing magic that he could bring so regularly in our famous black and white, and his assist to David Trezeguet below is just one of many.

Will one man ever be able to show as much magic as this one man did for Juventus?

Patrick