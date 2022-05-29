Watch: Stephen Appiah’s incredible strike for Juventus from 04/05

Stephen Appiah helped Juventus to close out the 04/05 season in style with a fine strike, dribbling by the defence before smashing it home.

With Del Piero and Trezeguet having fired us into a 2-0 lead, Appiah weaved his way through the Cagliari defence before sending it straight into the far top corner of the goal, making it 3-0 on the way to a 4-2 result.

He was joined by some massive players on the scoresheet this day, with Trezeguet and Gianfranco Zola both bagging two each on the night, but this was one of only three goals scored by the midfielder, but it was some strike all the same.

Patrick