Watch: The emotional musical tribute for Ukraine ahead of tonight’s kick-off

Tonight’s big Serie A clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, and there was a truly emotional and classy tribute for those suffering in Ukraine.
A rendition of the Beatles ‘Imagine’ was dedicated to all those currently suffering at the hands of Russia’s invasion, as can be seen below.
Imagine all the people living life in PEACE ❤️#SerieATIM 💎 #WeAreCalcio #Peace pic.twitter.com/LoCT3cUndv
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA) April 3, 2022
I’m not sure about you, but I could feel the emotion on display and thoroughly enjoyed the display. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Ukraine at this time.
Patrick
