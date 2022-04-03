Watch: The emotional musical tribute for Ukraine ahead of tonight’s kick-off

Tonight’s big Serie A clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, and there was a truly emotional and classy tribute for those suffering in Ukraine.

A rendition of the Beatles ‘Imagine’ was dedicated to all those currently suffering at the hands of Russia’s invasion, as can be seen below.

I’m not sure about you, but I could feel the emotion on display and thoroughly enjoyed the display. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Ukraine at this time.

