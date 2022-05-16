Club News

Watch Video – Morata doubles Juventus lead against Lazio

May 16, 2022 - 8:34 pm

Juventus have doubled their lead over Lazio to take a two-goal lead, this time courtesy of on-loan Spanish hitman, Alvaro Morata.

It was a nicely taken goal and will calm the nerves of the Juve players who were slowly retreating as Lazio looked for an equaliser.

Hopefully, the lads will hold out until halftime and then consolidate their lead in the second half.

It is a case of so far so good for Max Allegro’s men

 

 

