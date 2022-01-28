Dusan Vlahovic has arrived in Turin to complete his medical ahead of his move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

The Old Lady have been strongly linked with the Serbian striker’s capture this month, with the player having made it clear that he was not going to be extending his playing deal with La Viola beyond his current terms.

Arsenal’s pursuit of the goalscorer appeared to be relentless at one point with updates almost daily earlier in the window, but he seems to have had no interest in such a move, and he now looks set to lead the line for Juve instead.

Here’s Dusan Vlahović set to undergo his medical as new Juventus player. Top deal for €70m plus €5m add ons, €7m per season to the player. 🏁 #Vlahovic Official statement now ready. Shirt number expected, 28. 🇷🇸 ⤵️🎥 @romeoagrestipic.twitter.com/oFnCA8Rfds — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Once his medical is complete, it should be a formality with the paperwork to be done, and he should be ready to make his debut against Verona next weekend.

