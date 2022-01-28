Vlahovic
Watch: Vlahovic arrives for Juventus medical as transfer nears completion

January 28, 2022 - 9:10 am

Dusan Vlahovic has arrived in Turin to complete his medical ahead of his move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

The Old Lady have been strongly linked with the Serbian striker’s capture this month, with the player having made it clear that he was not going to be extending his playing deal with La Viola beyond his current terms.

Arsenal’s pursuit of the goalscorer appeared to be relentless at one point with updates almost daily earlier in the window, but he seems to have had no interest in such a move, and he now looks set to lead the line for Juve instead.

Once his medical is complete, it should be a formality with the paperwork to be done, and he should be ready to make his debut against Verona next weekend.

    So glad its really true… 🙂

    Chiesa/Berna, Vlahovic, Dybala/Cuadrado

