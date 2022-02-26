Watch: Vlahovic fire Juventus back into the lead against Empoli

Juventus are back in front thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s composed effort, sending us into the break 2-1 up on Empoli.

Moise Kean had headed us ahead after the half-hour mark, but that lead was short-lived as Empoli took advantage of some terrible defensive work.

Dusan Vlahovic made sure that we went into the break ahead after Juan Cuadrado found him near the penalty spot, and he neatly moved the ball to earn a little space before firing into the net.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

It’s a shame that we ended up conceding when we did, as we did look like we would build into this game and get a convincing win, but this goal does give us the chance to to push on again after the break.

Patrick