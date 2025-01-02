Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli shed some light on the situation involving club captain Danilo who was left out of the Italian Super Cup squad.

The Bianconeri landed in Riyadh to take part in the mini-tournament, starting with a prestigious semi-final clash against Milan on Friday which will witness Sergio Conceicao’s managerial debut with the Rossoneri. The winner will advance to the final which will pit them against either Inter or Atalanta.

However, Danilo remained in Turin, as his time at Juventus has apparently reached its end credits. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli, as Giovanni Manna and Antonio Conte are keen on his services. However, recent reports suggest Milan are also interested in his signature.

When asked to comment on the captain’s situation, Giuntoli revealed that the decision to leave him out of the squad was made following a discussion between the two parties.

“We agreed with his entourage and we are looking for a solution that works for both of us,” said the 52-year-old in his interview with Radio Serie A via JuventusNews24.

“When there is a player on the market, there must be approval from both parties.”

Giuntoli was also interrogated on Joshua Zirkzee who is enduring torrid times at Manchester United and has been tipped to reunite with Thiago Motta in Turin. Nevertheless, the director remained coy on this particular topic, but revealed that the club will be looking to pounce on any inviting opportunities on the market.

“We are paying attention to any interesting opportunities when it comes to incoming players, but we will add someone at the back.

“Zirkzee? There is no point in naming names, we will pay attention to the opportunities.”

It remains to be seen how many defenders Juventus will sign in January given Danilo’s imminent exit and the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, and whether Zirkzee or any other new striker will land at Continassa.