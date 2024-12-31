Inter Milan’s recent decision to display the 2006 Scudetto, awarded to them following the Calciopoli scandal, has reignited old rivalries and sparked strong reactions, particularly from former Juventus players and fans. The Nerazzurri, Juve’s long-standing rivals, were the primary beneficiaries of the fallout from the 2005/06 Calciopoli investigation, in which Juventus was accused of manipulating referees and subsequently stripped of two league titles.

While Juventus maintains its stance of innocence, the club chose not to pursue further appeals regarding the allocation of the Scudetto, which was awarded to Inter. The title has now become part of Inter’s official honours, and its display in their gallery has drawn comments from those who were part of the Juventus team at the time.

David Trezeguet, a key figure in Juve’s squad during that season, offered a candid response when asked about Inter showcasing the trophy. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the Frenchman remarked:

“We all know it, even the Inter fans: the championship was won on the pitch by Juve with a show of strength superior to theirs. The matches were played and we had a monstrous team, stronger than Real, Barcelona and Bayern who were doing great that year. This Scudetto that Inter are showing today is something folkloristic. I think that many Nerazzurri players knew that Juventus were superior and deserved to win that championship.”

Trezeguet’s comments underscore the frustration felt by many associated with Juventus, who believe their hard work and dominant performances during the 2005/06 season have been overshadowed by the controversy. The Frenchman’s reference to Juventus’ squad strength highlights the widely recognised quality of that team, which was capable of competing with and surpassing Europe’s elite clubs at the time.

For Juventus supporters, the bitterness stems from the belief that their players earned the title on the field through effort and skill, regardless of the allegations and decisions made off it. As Trezeguet suggested, even some Inter fans and players may acknowledge Juventus’ dominance during that season.

While Inter now claims the 2006 Scudetto as part of their history, it remains a contentious chapter in Italian football. For Juventus, the memory of their on-field success during that campaign serves as a reminder of what they achieved, even if it is not officially recognised.