“We already knew his qualities” Bonucci praises Juventus youngster

Leonardo Bonucci has praised Fabio Miretti for his performance after he was handed a first start for Juventus in their match against Venezia this afternoon.

The 18-year-old has become one of the youngsters to taste first-team action under Max Allegri despite criticism that the Juve gaffer hardly cares about young players.

The midfielder had his chance because Juve is dealing with several injury problems and Allegri has to be creative with his selection.

He played well, and he had all the help he needed from his teammates to ensure everything went down well for him on the pitch.

Speaking after the game, Bonucci praised him for doing well and claims they already knew he would not struggle in the match.

He said via Football Italia: “Fabio had a great performance, but we already knew his qualities and had no doubts he’d do well, even if he is young. The squad is in the process of rejuvenation and fresh blood is welcome.

“My role is to pass on my experience, that need to never give up and fight to the end.”

Juve FC Says

It feels great to see a young player like Miretti get into the Juve team and make their mark.

We have several of them coming through the ranks and he would serve as extra motivation for others to work hard while waiting for their chance to come.