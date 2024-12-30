Despite scoring his first two goals for Juventus, Khephren Thuram had his big night ruined by a late equalizer from Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old broke the deadlock after a courageous run from midfield which culminated with a clinical low shot. He then restored the Old Lady’s lead after the break with a poacher’s goal. But while the star appeared to be lining up for the Frenchman, Moise Kean was determined to wreak havoc on his return to the Allianz, so after scoring the first equalizer, he created the second for Riccardo Sottil.

Therefore, Thuram revealed that he and his teammates were enraged by the result which extended their shocking draw tally to 11 from 18 Serie A fixtures.

“After a game like this, we are all angry, as we know we had to win,” said the former OGC Nice player in his post-match press conference (via IlBianconero).

“From tomorrow we will focus on recovering for the Super Cup which is right around the corner. We are playing against a good team, we have to be ready to give our all and win.”

Thuram believes he and his teammates must be more canny when reading the game to avert these late blunders.

“I think it depends on the game. Sometimes you have to score and close it out, other times you have to avoid conceding. You can sense it on the pitch during the game. We have to talk to each other to avoid these situations.”

Nevertheless, the midfielder was still happy with his brace, even if it felt bittersweet in the end.

“I was happy to score my first goals with this shirt and against a big club. I always work hard and try to improve every day. I feel good in the team and with the coach. It’s been a positive period.

“Motta always tells me to play with my qualities and to be free on the pitch. Today I felt free and I tried to go into the box more to score goals, assists or play high. I always talk to Alfred, the goalkeeping coach, to be more clinical in front of goal.”