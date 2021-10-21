“We are coming back” De Ligt says four consecutive clean sheets is a clear sign of progress

Matthijs de Ligt is delighted with Juventus’ current run of form that has seen them win their last four matches without conceding a goal.

The Bianconeri had started this season defensively poor and looked set to struggle at the back again.

However, they have since corrected most of their defensive lapses and have seen their results also improve.

Previously, it is hard to stay confident as a fan when they go 1-0 up because their poor defence meant their opponents were still in the game.

But in the last four matches, they have shown a fine defensive solidity and we can now be confident that they will win matches and not concede goals no matter the opponents they face.

After their 1-0 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg, the Dutch defender admits that they have to do better with the ball, but he insists that they have shown their quality with four consecutive clean sheets.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Calciomercato: “We are coming back. We have won the last 4 games without conceding a goal and this is very important for us.

“We are playing well, always with the teams. our qualities, we have to play better with the ball but in the end we won.”