Sampdoria is confident that they can sign Juventus man, Marko Pjaca in this transfer window.

The winger has struggled since he moved to Juventus and he has played only a handful of games for the Bianconeri.

He has spent the last few seasons out on loan and he was at Torino in the last campaign.

Juve had been hopeful he will do well so that Il Toro will make his transfer permanent.

However, that never happened, and he returned to the club in this transfer window.

He is clearly not in Max Allegri’s plans and has been told to find a new home.

Sampdoria is his most serious suitor now and their club official has confirmed that they are in talks to add him to their squad.

La Samp’s vice president, Antonio Romei, spoke about the Croatian’s move to their club and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We are dealing with Pjaca, by now we know and we are confident of being able to close.”

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has no future at Juve and a move to Sampdoria will help him build a career for himself in Serie A.

We had so much hope for him when he first moved to the Allianz Stadium, but he will look back on his time at the club and wish he had contributed more.