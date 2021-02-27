‘We are Juve’ – Chiesa doesn’t want to hear excuses about scudetto challenge

Federico Chiesa was frustrated by Juventus’s failure to beat Hellas Verona this evening, as his side were held 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal gave their side the lead shortly after the second-half had begun, but they were pegged back with 15 minutes to run on the clock.

The Old Lady tried to fight their way back into the lead, but they lacked the composure to do so, and they have now suffered yet another match in which they have dropped points.

We are now seven points behind Inter Milan with just 15 matches left to play, and while we have a number of injuries at present, Federico wants the team to put that behind them and show the country who we are.

Chiesa told DAZN Italia (via TuttoJuve): “Yes, we have important players who are not at their best, they have to recover, but we are Juve, this must not create an excuse for us. Period. We need to think about Tuesday’s game now and win for the championship, because we still believe in it.”

While we do have a number of key players missing, our team was the better on the night, and the better on paper by some distance, and we really should be winning these matches.

Patrick