“We are playing against a normal team,” Batistuta gives his opinion on Fiorentina v Juventus

Fiorentina legend, Gabriel Batistuta, has declared that Juventus is a normal team as both clubs prepare to meet each other in the Italian Cup semi-final today.

Juve has been struggling in this campaign and lost the Super Cup to Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri are far behind in the title race and will be keen to ensure they win the Italian Cup.

Fiorentina sold Dusan Vlahovic to them in the last transfer window, but La Viola has remained one of the fine sides in Italy ahead of the game.

The striker makes Juve favourites and he would look to hurt his former side when both clubs meet.

Despite the gap in quality between both squads, Batistuta insists Juve is just a normal club.

He said via Football Italia: “Tomorrow will go well, I am confident, we are playing against a normal team, it’s not like we are playing anyone interesting…”

Juve FC Says

It would be great if Fiorentina players have the same mindset as Batistuta and underestimate Juventus.

We have remained favourites in several matches, and that puts pressure on our players.

However, if Fiorentina assumes they are favourites to make the next round, it could be a big mistake for them.

Hopefully, our players will deliver their best performance and give us a good first-leg advantage in this game.