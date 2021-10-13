juventus v roma
“We are ready and know what we have to do” Roma defender discusses match against Juventus

October 13, 2021 - 11:30 am

AS Roma defender, Roger Ibanez concedes that their match against Juventus will be a tough one, but they know what to do.

Both clubs meet at the weekend with Juve plotting to win so they can continue moving up the league table.

Roma has started the campaign better than the Bianconeri and would want to widen the gap between the clubs.

Juve is on form after winning their final three league matches before this international break.

Ibanez knows the Bianconeri will present them with perhaps their toughest test yet, but he says they have a plan to hurt the Bianconeri.

The Brazilian says their manager, Jose Mourinho, has prepared them to earn all the points from the encounter and they would go for the win.

“It’s a tough game, but we are ready and know what we have to do,” defender Ibanez told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper as quoted by Football Italia.

“Of course Jose Mourinho has prepared us to go for the win. We know it’s a difficult test, but we must always know what we want to do and face all opponents the same way.”

Max Allegri is seeing his players respond well to his tactics and he would hope they build on their solid form before the break, especially in defence.

