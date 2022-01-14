“We are ready to evaluate all the offers” Vlahovic could leave Fiorentina this month

Juventus’ target, Dusan Vlahovic could leave Fiorentina this month as he continues to ignore a new deal from La Viola.

The Serbian has become one of the most lethal strikers in Europe in the last year.

He has scored more than anyone else in Serie A this season and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

Although he has just around 18 months left on his current deal, Fiorentina is still hopeful he would sign the extension they have offered him.

But the 21-year-old is refusing to commit his future to the club, and they are frustrated.

La Viola CEO, Joe Barone spoke about his future recently and suggests they are listening to offers for him.

He told Sport Mediaset via Il Bianconero: “There was no opening at his place, the manager did not rule out a sale even in January:

“We are ready to evaluate all the offers but at the moment nothing has arrived.”

Juve FC Says

Signing Vlahovic this month will give us a good chance to end this season inside the Champions League places.

However, it is very unlikely that the Bianconeri would have the money to make the purchase midway through a campaign.

This means we will probably lose him to one of his other suitors.

However, if the player refuses to move in mid-season, we could get to sign him at the end of the campaign.